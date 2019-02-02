Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Position Boosted by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 110,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $307,768.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,486.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $134,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $81.87 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Position Boosted by Pendal Group Ltd” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/microchip-technology-inc-mchp-position-boosted-by-pendal-group-ltd.html.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.