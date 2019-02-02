Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) Given $41.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $41.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.77 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, insider Mark R. Defazio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark R. Defazio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 364,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 229,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $290.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

