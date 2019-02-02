MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of RCI Hospitality worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 73,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $216.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.86.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

RCI Hospitality declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital set a $34.00 price objective on RCI Hospitality and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

RCI Hospitality Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

