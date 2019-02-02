Mercury Systems (MRCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Approximately 14,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 222,906 shares.The stock last traded at $58.95 and had previously closed at $58.26.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Drexel Hamilton set a $58.00 price target on Mercury Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mercury Systems to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $226,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

