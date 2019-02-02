Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Increased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 99,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.28%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $2,721,420.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $16,969,094.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,623,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/merck-co-inc-mrk-position-increased-by-acropolis-investment-management-llc.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.