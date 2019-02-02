Mercadolibre (MELI) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $375.90.

MELI opened at $364.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.13, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.13. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $257.52 and a twelve month high of $417.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,692,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,781 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,454,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,680,000 after buying an additional 382,384 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,903,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 613,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,760,000 after buying an additional 125,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 427,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,511,000 after buying an additional 69,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

