Melrose Industries PLC (MRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 250.71 ($3.28).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

In related news, insider David Alexander Roper purchased 643,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £997,583.10 ($1,303,519.01).

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 174.85 ($2.28) on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 261.90 ($3.42).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.