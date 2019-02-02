Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MLNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.77.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX opened at $95.62 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $99.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $290.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $388,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $514,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,152,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $158,131,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,986,776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $145,929,000 after buying an additional 279,057 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,062 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,389,000 after buying an additional 252,239 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,435 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,267,000 after buying an additional 121,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,259,000 after buying an additional 111,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

