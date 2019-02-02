Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Genesco Inc. (GCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 112.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after acquiring an additional 113,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,920,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Genesco by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,920,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,884,000 after acquiring an additional 95,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Genesco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Genesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

GCO opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $911.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Genesco had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $713.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,578 shares in the company, valued at $919,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Dennis sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $536,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,320,557.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,880 shares of company stock worth $807,953. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

