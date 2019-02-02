Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $28,000 Position in C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 281.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C&J Energy Services were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 265,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 14,486.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

Get C&J Energy Services alerts:

In other C&J Energy Services news, insider Donald Jeffrey Gawick acquired 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,638.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 185,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,387.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CJ stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.52. C&J Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $32.08.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. C&J Energy Services had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $567.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. C&J Energy Services’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that C&J Energy Services Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $24.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $28,000 Position in C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/meeder-asset-management-inc-has-28000-position-in-cj-energy-services-inc-cj.html.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ).

Receive News & Ratings for C&J Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&J Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.