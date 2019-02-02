Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $25,000 Stake in Triton International Ltd (TRTN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 114.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Triton International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,224,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,830,000 after buying an additional 220,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Triton International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,151,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,389,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Triton International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,151,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,389,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Triton International by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,405,000 after buying an additional 96,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Triton International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after buying an additional 48,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Triton International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

TRTN stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Triton International Ltd has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Triton International had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $350.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

