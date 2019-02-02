Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 4,401 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40,590.6% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 309,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 170.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 60.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 624,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,932,000 after acquiring an additional 234,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.20 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $217,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Standpoint Research began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

