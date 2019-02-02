Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 14,798 Shares of Open Text Corp (OTEX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,798 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Open Text were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Open Text by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 87,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,528,000 after purchasing an additional 216,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,558,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 225,874 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Open Text by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,834,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,756,000 after purchasing an additional 519,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Monday, November 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $735.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.81 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 14,798 Shares of Open Text Corp (OTEX)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/meag-munich-ergo-kapitalanlagegesellschaft-mbh-sells-14798-shares-of-open-text-corp-otex.html.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.