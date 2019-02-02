MCO (MCO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.23 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. MCO has a market cap of $69.30 million and $6.23 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCO token can now be bought for about $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, ABCC, Bit-Z and YoBit. In the last seven days, MCO has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.74 or 0.10798084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00027534 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Everus (EVR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00002159 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BigONE, ABCC, Bittrex, Gate.io, OKEx, Liqui, Livecoin, DDEX, Bit-Z, Coinnest, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Upbit, Cashierest, Cobinhood, Coinrail, EXX, HitBTC, Binance, YoBit and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

