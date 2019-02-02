McKesson Co. (MCK) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,700 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $946,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK opened at $127.33 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.22. McKesson had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $56.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/mckesson-co-mck-shares-bought-by-advisor-partners-llc.html.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.