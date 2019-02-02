Mcdonald’s’ (MCD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mcdonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Mcdonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.35.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $176.72 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $146.84 and a 12-month high of $190.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 106.50% and a net margin of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 83.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 37.7% in the third quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,552,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,912 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 22,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

