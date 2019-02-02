MassGrid (MGD) Trading Down 39.9% Over Last Week

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One MassGrid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000986 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. In the last week, MassGrid has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar. MassGrid has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $0.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.90 or 0.03105979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.97 or 0.03453266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00954560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.01247315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00113220 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.01414806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00288500 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00024377 BTC.

MassGrid (MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 132,769,508 coins and its circulating supply is 53,502,434 coins. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com . The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid

MassGrid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

