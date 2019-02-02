Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) and China Green Agriculture (CGA) Head to Head Comparison

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) and China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

This table compares Marrone Bio Innovations and China Green Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marrone Bio Innovations -105.87% -2,570.84% -41.81% China Green Agriculture -1.06% -0.73% -0.62%

This table compares Marrone Bio Innovations and China Green Agriculture’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marrone Bio Innovations $18.17 million 9.14 -$30.92 million ($1.07) -1.40 China Green Agriculture $287.05 million 0.08 -$6.93 million N/A N/A

China Green Agriculture has higher revenue and earnings than Marrone Bio Innovations.

Volatility & Risk

Marrone Bio Innovations has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Green Agriculture has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marrone Bio Innovations and China Green Agriculture, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marrone Bio Innovations 0 1 2 0 2.67 China Green Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marrone Bio Innovations presently has a consensus price target of $2.35, suggesting a potential upside of 56.67%. Given Marrone Bio Innovations’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Marrone Bio Innovations is more favorable than China Green Agriculture.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Marrone Bio Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of China Green Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Marrone Bio Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of China Green Agriculture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Green Agriculture beats Marrone Bio Innovations on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation. The company's products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease control and plant health; and Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control to the growers of specialty crops, such as grapes, citrus, tomatoes, vegetables, nuts, leafy greens, and ornamental plants. It also provides Zequanox, a biomolluscicide that controls invasive mussels, which cause infrastructure and ecological damage primarily to power and industrial companies; and Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes. In addition, the company offers Haven, an sun protectant product that reduces plant stress and dehydration; and Majestene and Zelto, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, as well as reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch. Further, it provides Stargus and Amplitude, a biofungicide for improving plant health. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. provides its products directly through sales force, as well as through distributors. The company formerly known as Marrone Organic Innovations, Inc. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers. The company markets its fertilizer products to private wholesalers and retailers of agricultural farm products. It also develops, produces, and markets fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company sells its decorative flowers to end-users, such as flower shops, luxury hotels, and government agencies; fruits and vegetables to supermarkets and upscale restaurants; and seedlings to city planning departments. As of June 30, 2018, it operated a network of 1,959 regional distributors covering 22 provinces, 4 autonomous regions, and 4 central government-controlled municipalities in China. The company also exports its products through contracted distributors to India and Africa. China Green Agriculture, Inc. is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.