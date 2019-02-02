Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Announces Earnings Results

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million.
NASDAQ MRLN opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Marlin Business Services has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MRLN. Zacks Investment Research raised Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.
Marlin Business Services Company Profile
Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.
