Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Announces Earnings Results

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million.

NASDAQ MRLN opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Marlin Business Services has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 125.7% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,149,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 20.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the second quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,192,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRLN. Zacks Investment Research raised Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/marlin-business-services-mrln-announces-earnings-results.html.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.