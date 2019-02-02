Marchex (MCHX) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

MCHX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Marchex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.40 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th.

MCHX stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $169.61 million, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 39,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $113,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 452,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,178. 22.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 260,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc is a call analytics company, which engages in connecting online behavior to real-world and offline actions. The company offers driving phone calls and local leads platform through the Call-Driven segment. Its products include call, search, and display and video analytics. The company was founded by Russell C.

