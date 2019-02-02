Marathon Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,715,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,868 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.20% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $102,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Genesis Asset Managers LLP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $184,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,135,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,974,000 after buying an additional 1,596,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,212,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,879,000 after buying an additional 941,008 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,160,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,073,000 after buying an additional 917,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 73,520,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,224,000 after buying an additional 734,860 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $372,578.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie set a $57.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

