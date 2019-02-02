Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 33,917 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,917 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $43,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 13,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 68,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 46,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $283.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 706,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $66,627,113.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,557,224 shares in the company, valued at $995,229,506.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,183,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,889,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,818,674 shares of company stock worth $1,122,286,815. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Morningstar set a $96.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

