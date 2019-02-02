Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price objective on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

TUSK traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 171,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,963. The firm has a market cap of $990.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.97. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.30.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.89 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. Mammoth Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Arthur L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,039.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $30,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,225 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

