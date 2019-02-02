MAI Capital Management Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.1% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,409.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $167.45 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $187.53.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

