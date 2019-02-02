Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.73.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. 1,455,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,541. The firm has a market cap of $227.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.35. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 108.44%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp purchased 16,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 561,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 125,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,649,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 582.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 140,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 120,009 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 141,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 304,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 72,041 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

