M.D.C. (MDC) Shares Up 5.6%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $32.93. 817,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 519,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDC. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on M.D.C. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised M.D.C. to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $34.00 price objective on M.D.C. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in M.D.C. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in M.D.C. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
M.D.C. Company Profile (NYSE:MDC)
M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.
