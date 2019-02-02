LUXCoin (LUX) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00013575 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $8,129.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Argentum (ARG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 6,518,670 coins and its circulating supply is 3,518,670 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

