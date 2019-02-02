Luceco PLC (LUCE) Insider Acquires £52,734.76 in Stock

Luceco PLC (LON:LUCE) insider Matthew Webb acquired 90,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £52,734.76 ($68,907.30).

LUCE opened at GBX 56 ($0.73) on Friday. Luceco PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 46.40 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 267.50 ($3.50).

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

