Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,700 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $143,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $262,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $340,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. ValuEngine downgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TechnipFMC from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.39.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TechnipFMC news, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt acquired 50,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.20 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,095,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

