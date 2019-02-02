Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $419,000 Holdings in Scholastic Corp (SCHL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $965,000. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,169,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 656,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 160,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

SCHL opened at $41.63 on Friday. Scholastic Corp has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.07). Scholastic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $604.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Andrews S. Hedden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith Newman sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $149,398.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

