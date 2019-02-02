LoMoCoin (LMC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One LoMoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Bittrex. LoMoCoin has a market capitalization of $922,521.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LoMoCoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005529 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00020824 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00249250 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00016181 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000636 BTC.

LoMoCoin Profile

LoMoCoin (CRYPTO:LMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 342,040,666 coins and its circulating supply is 257,040,666 coins. The official website for LoMoCoin is www.lomostar.com . The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

LoMoCoin Coin Trading

LoMoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoMoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoMoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoMoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

