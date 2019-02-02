LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOGC. Barclays started coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,242. LogicBio Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $18.00.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($3.69). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.