Loews Co. (L) Position Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Loews by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Loews by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Loews by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,260,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,890,000 after purchasing an additional 140,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Loews by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 118,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, Director Charles M. Diker sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $32,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 18,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $825,936.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,821 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:L opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.64. Loews Co. has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $53.04.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 8.94%. Loews’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Loews presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

