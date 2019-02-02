Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Holdings Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,075.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.39.

In related news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,608,247.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $290.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $363.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 726.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

