Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.61.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.94 and a beta of 1.15. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,799,153.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $4,463,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,242,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 432,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 75.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.0% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 432,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,567,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,741,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,517,000 after buying an additional 778,092 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

