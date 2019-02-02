Linker Coin Reaches Market Cap of $837,455.00 (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Linker Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $837,455.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000136 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000028 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000216 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 tokens. The official website for Linker Coin is www.linkercoin.com/en . Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Linker Coin is medium.com/linkercoin

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

Linker Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

