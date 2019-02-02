Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

LTRPA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

LTRPA stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 272,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip.

