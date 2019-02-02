Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

LBRDK stock opened at $87.36 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 9,562.04% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,972,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,693,000 after purchasing an additional 175,570 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 15.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,970,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,119,000 after purchasing an additional 268,095 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 101.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,002,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,484,000 after purchasing an additional 504,141 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 654,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,184,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 7.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 449,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,917,000 after purchasing an additional 30,113 shares during the period. 57.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.