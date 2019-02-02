Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $99.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Broadband Corp Series C an industry rank of 30 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9,562.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 57.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

