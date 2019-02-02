LG Display (LPL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LPL. ValuEngine upgraded LG Display from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup began coverage on LG Display in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA cut LG Display from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of LPL opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LG Display has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

