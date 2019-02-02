LG Display (LPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. CLSA cut shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of LG Display in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LG Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get LG Display alerts:

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. LG Display has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $14.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 78.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 4,392.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 48.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 1,385.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.