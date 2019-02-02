Legg Mason Inc (LM) Holdings Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,868 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $50,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Legg Mason by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Legg Mason by 608.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LM opened at $29.89 on Friday. Legg Mason Inc has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

LM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Legg Mason from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

