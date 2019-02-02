LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. The company’s holdings include LegacyTexas Bank. The Bank offers commercial, small business, and consumer deposit and lending products, title and insurance services through its bank subsidiaries, LegacyTexas Title and LegacyTexas Insurance. It also offers brokerage services for the purchase and sale of non-deposit investment products. LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

LTXB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on LegacyTexas Financial Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.38.

NASDAQ:LTXB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 213,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from LegacyTexas Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 4,000 shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

