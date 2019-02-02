Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.6% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 384.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 95,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 76,026 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 448,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 37,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 175,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $599,310.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Scher sold 18,679 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,961,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $103.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

