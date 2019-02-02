Legacy Bridge LLC Buys Shares of 15,646 Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Oracle makes up about 0.9% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,683,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,100,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,411 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,806 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,381,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $174,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,320.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $272,498.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,861. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 15th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oracle to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Nomura set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

