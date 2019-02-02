Leerink Swann Cuts Amgen (AMGN) Price Target to $192.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price decreased by Leerink Swann from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Leerink Swann currently has a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2019 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Amgen from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,732. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. Amgen has a 12-month low of $163.31 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 63.99% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total value of $360,517.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,908,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,786.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 71,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 60,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in Amgen by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Amgen by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

