Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,878 Cigna Holding Co (CI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Holding Co (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,878 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,558,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,364,000 after acquiring an additional 68,155 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,127,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1,813.1% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 28,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 27,197 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $605,256.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $42,378.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $194.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cigna Holding Co has a one year low of $163.02 and a one year high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. Cigna’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Holding Co will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Cigna from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cigna from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,878 Cigna Holding Co (CI)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/lee-danner-bass-inc-purchases-shares-of-3878-cigna-holding-co-ci.html.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Holding Co (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.