Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 3.02% of Lands’ End worth $17,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $17.76 on Friday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $576.59 million, a P/E ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.52 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.41%. Lands’ End’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

In other Lands’ End news, Director Jignesh Patel bought 2,000 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerome Griffith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,640.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $254,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/lands-end-inc-le-shares-bought-by-vanguard-group-inc.html.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End stores, and international shop-in-shops.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.