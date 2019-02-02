Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF) Given a C$30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) has been given a C$30.00 price target by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:LIF opened at C$30.11 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$20.44 and a one year high of C$31.36. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.62.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.56 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.49000001701401 earnings per share for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

