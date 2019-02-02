Koppers (KOP) Bond Prices Fall 1.3%

An issue of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) debt fell 1.3% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6% coupon and is set to mature on February 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $89.00 and was trading at $90.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Koppers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

KOP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.75. 347,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,926. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.38). Koppers had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 70.26%. The firm had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $68,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,855.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $82,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,180 and have sold 6,414 shares valued at $209,040. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

